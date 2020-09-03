Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Pool worth $51,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.59, for a total value of $6,251,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,638.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total value of $3,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,800,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,927. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool stock opened at $329.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $342.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.57.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.