Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.90. Planet Green shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 95 shares.

Specifically, CEO Bin Zhou bought 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Planet Green stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Planet Green at the end of the most recent quarter.

Planet Green Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various food products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers chestnut products, including frozen chestnuts; and convenience foods, such as ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products.

