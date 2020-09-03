Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Planet Fitness worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000.

NYSE PLNT opened at $62.03 on Thursday. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

