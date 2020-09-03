Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the July 30th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS BPIRY opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. Piraeus Bank has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Piraeus Bank in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Piraeus Bank SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. It offers time, structured, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, working capital, project, and real estate loans; overdrafts; and credit, debit, and prepaid cards.

