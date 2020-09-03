Piper Sandler Raises Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $160.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.09.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $142.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.90. Crowdstrike has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $153.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crowdstrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $20,741,918.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,910,838 shares of company stock valued at $923,362,356 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 518.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after buying an additional 9,434,623 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,420 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at $135,581,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,026 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.