Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.55

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 572462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,531 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $1,481,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,985,238 shares of company stock worth $61,764,538 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Pinterest by 40.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $1,091,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 3,691.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 996,160 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Pinterest by 14.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 19.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

