Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $87,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,631,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,627,000 after purchasing an additional 109,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,968,000 after buying an additional 316,589 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,848,000 after buying an additional 1,537,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,312,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,708,000 after buying an additional 233,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.35.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

