Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a growth of 185.8% from the July 30th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 49,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 359,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $9.19 on Thursday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.