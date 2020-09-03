Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of PHR opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Phreesia has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $34.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,475 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $126,374.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $355,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,937. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Phreesia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 90,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.