Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) PT Raised to GBX 740 at Deutsche Bank

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 740 ($9.67) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upgraded Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 793 ($10.36) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 726.80 ($9.50).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 691 ($9.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 685.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 644.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.24. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 439.60 ($5.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 806 ($10.53). The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.