PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

