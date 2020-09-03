Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) versus Crescent Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CPG) Critical Analysis

Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Petroquest Energy alerts:

This table compares Petroquest Energy and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroquest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Crescent Point Energy -155.00% 2.37% 1.16%

Petroquest Energy has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Petroquest Energy and Crescent Point Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroquest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Point Energy 0 7 2 0 2.22

Crescent Point Energy has a consensus target price of $3.94, indicating a potential upside of 136.19%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petroquest Energy and Crescent Point Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroquest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) N/A Crescent Point Energy $2.51 billion 0.35 -$778.70 million $0.54 3.09

Petroquest Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Point Energy. Petroquest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Point Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Petroquest Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Petroquest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroquest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.