PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.01

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 1.011 per share on Tuesday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

Shares of PERSIMMON/ADR stock opened at $73.65 on Thursday. PERSIMMON/ADR has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PERSIMMON/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PERSIMMON/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

