Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €130.00 ($152.94) target price from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €150.13 ($176.62).

RI stock opened at €145.05 ($170.65) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €144.45 and a 200-day moving average of €142.54. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

