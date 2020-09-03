Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $37.12.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Research analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $10,664,759.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Penn Virginia by 481.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 197,829 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 208.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 170.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 120,472 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 17.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.