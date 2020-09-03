Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Pedevco stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Pedevco has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pedevco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 477.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Pedevco worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

