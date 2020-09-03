PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PaySign in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. PaySign has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.08 million, a PE ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.37.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. As a group, analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in PaySign during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PaySign by 116.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PaySign by 108.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132,279 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PaySign by 60.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

