Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total value of $3,102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 930,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,629,900.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.33, for a total value of $3,051,960.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $257.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.14.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

