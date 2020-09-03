PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Given New $54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAGS. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.45. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $53.35.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 18.16%. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

