Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.11)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $52.0-53.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.54 million.Pagerduty also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.3–0.27 EPS.

NYSE PD opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. Pagerduty has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pagerduty will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pagerduty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.23.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 16,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $507,216.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,511,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,966,468.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $27,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,314 shares of company stock worth $11,602,838. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

