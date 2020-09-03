Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.30)-($0.27) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $206.0-211.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.21 million.Pagerduty also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.3–0.27 EPS.

Shares of PD opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. Pagerduty has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pagerduty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Pagerduty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.23.

In other Pagerduty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $1,392,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 65,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $2,072,393.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,647,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,772,663.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,314 shares of company stock worth $11,602,838. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

