Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $31.00

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pagerduty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

PD opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 1.10. Pagerduty has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $39.58.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Pagerduty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $1,392,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 65,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $2,072,393.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,647,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,772,663.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,602,838 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Pagerduty by 150.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,130,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pagerduty by 329.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.