Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PD opened at $34.99 on Thursday. Pagerduty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pagerduty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $27,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $681,139.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,511,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,966,468.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 402,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,602,838. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

