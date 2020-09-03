Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. Pagerduty has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $39.58.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $1,138,378.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,725,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,603,615.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $1,392,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,314 shares of company stock worth $11,602,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

