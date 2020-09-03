Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.11–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $52-53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.59 million.Pagerduty also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.3–0.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $34.99 on Thursday. Pagerduty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pagerduty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Pagerduty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.53.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 65,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $2,072,393.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,647,050 shares in the company, valued at $114,772,663.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $1,392,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,602,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

