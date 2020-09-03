Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 90.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,781 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 38.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 116.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.42. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

