Oppenheimer Lowers Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $69.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s current price.

IONS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Shares of IONS opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average of $55.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $67.31.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750 in the last three months. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

