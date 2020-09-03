Oppenheimer Increases Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $65.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

SMAR opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $60.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $683,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,115,568. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,194,000 after acquiring an additional 777,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,227,000 after acquiring an additional 638,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,400,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,551,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after acquiring an additional 366,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,968 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

