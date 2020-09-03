OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON OTMP opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. OnTheMarket has a 12 month low of GBX 25.50 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 106.80 ($1.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.35.
OnTheMarket Company Profile
See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.