OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON OTMP opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. OnTheMarket has a 12 month low of GBX 25.50 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 106.80 ($1.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.35.

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

