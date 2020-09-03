Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading Down 9.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) fell 9.3% during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $12.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Omeros traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.84. 2,120,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 870,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

OMER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 152.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,848,000 after purchasing an additional 251,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $575.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Omeros Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

