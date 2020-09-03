Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s current price.

OHI has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Shares of OHI opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

