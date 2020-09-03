OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

OFS stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.36. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 523.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth $68,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the first quarter worth $85,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 25.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

