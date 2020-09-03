Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $65.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.38.

In related news, Director Mark B. Justh acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

