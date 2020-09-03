Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OCN stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $160.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth about $84,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 124.3% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,410,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 781,358 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 605.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 352,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 302,800 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 300.1% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,966,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth about $234,000.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.