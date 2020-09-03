Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Oak Street Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $53.58.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Kim Keck purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

