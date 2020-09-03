Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 0.3% over the last three years.

BXMX opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

