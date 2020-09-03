NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.45.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 92.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

