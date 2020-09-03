NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 30.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,921,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

NRG stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

