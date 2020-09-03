Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 101 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 101 target price from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOVN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 86 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 93.46.

Novartis has a 52-week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52-week high of CHF 88.30.

