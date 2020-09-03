Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.22% of Novanta worth $45,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Novanta by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 335,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 34.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 212,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $107.04 on Thursday. Novanta Inc has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $117.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average of $95.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Novanta’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $421,894.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,830.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $774,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,214 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,016 shares of company stock worth $3,436,785 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

