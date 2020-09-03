Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVMI. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

NVMI stock opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 12.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

