Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) versus First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Financial Analysis

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northern Trust pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Internet Bancorp pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and First Internet Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northern Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Northern Trust and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 21.36% 14.21% 1.00% First Internet Bancorp 13.90% 7.71% 0.56%

Risk and Volatility

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Northern Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northern Trust and First Internet Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.90 billion 2.53 $1.49 billion $6.63 12.66 First Internet Bancorp $164.20 million 0.91 $25.24 million $2.51 6.09

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than First Internet Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Northern Trust and First Internet Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 2 9 3 0 2.07 First Internet Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

Northern Trust presently has a consensus price target of $88.58, suggesting a potential upside of 5.55%. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 72.23%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Northern Trust.

Summary

Northern Trust beats First Internet Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, owner-occupied commercial real estate, investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, term, small installment, home improvement, home equity, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, public and healthcare finance, lines of credit, and letters of credit to individuals and commercial customers. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and offers municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it provides corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company offers its services through its Website, www.firstib.com. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

