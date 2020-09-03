NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point lifted their target price on NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.
NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. NMI has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.95.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4,055.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 699,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,243,000 after buying an additional 682,625 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,847,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,065,000 after buying an additional 568,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,613,000 after buying an additional 603,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.