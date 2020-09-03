NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point lifted their target price on NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Get NMI alerts:

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. NMI has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.95.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. The business had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NMI will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4,055.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 699,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,243,000 after buying an additional 682,625 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,847,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,065,000 after buying an additional 568,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,613,000 after buying an additional 603,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.