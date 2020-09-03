NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Short Interest Update

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 42,300.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

