NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 3,826.3% from the July 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:NINOY opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.58. NIKON CORP/ADR has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $14.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NINOY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIKON CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NIKON CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKON CORP/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

