NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) CEO James L. Robo Sells 41,466 Shares

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $11,469,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James L. Robo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $288.26 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $289.70. The company has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

