NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXGPY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NEXT/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NEXT/ADR stock opened at $39.47 on Thursday. NEXT/ADR has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

