Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,475,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,554 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

