Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has increased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

