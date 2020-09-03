Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NML stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

